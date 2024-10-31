BioWorld - Thursday, October 31, 2024
Equillium keeps equilibrium in GVHD after Ono no-go

Oct. 31, 2024
By Randy Osborne
Equillium Inc. plans to continue on its own with itolizumab – now the top pipeline priority – as Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Is letting expire the option for rights to the monoclonal antibody, designed to target the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway.
