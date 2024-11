Index insights

BioWorld Cancer Index continues to decline amid broader market gains

The BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) took a hit in September, ending the month down 11.52%, a notable slide from its 3.94% decline at the end of July and 9.63% drop by the end of August. The BCI’s performance starkly contrasts with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which jumped 9.09%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 12.31% gain over the same nine-month period. This marks a stark reversal for the BCI, which had a standout year in 2023, closing with a 76.26% gain.