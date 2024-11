Essa ends prostate cancer bid, seeks strategic options

Shares of Essa Pharma Inc. tanked Nov. 1 after the company said it is terminating all trials of masofaniten, its N-terminal domain androgen receptor inhibitor and sole clinical-stage program, following a disappointing readout from a phase II study in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The stock (NASDAQ:EPIX) hit a 52-week low, closing at $1.40, down $3.80, or 73%.