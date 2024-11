Cancer

Anti-Nectin-4 ETx-22 overcomes on-target skin toxicities

Nectin-4 is a cell-adhesion molecule overexpressed in several tumor types, including breast, ovarian, lung, colorectal, pancreatic and urothelial cancer. Enfortumab vedotin (EV), an anti-Nectin-4 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) has shown a good objective response rate in pretreated patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma. However, this effect has been linked to on-target skin toxicity.