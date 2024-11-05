BioWorld - Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Endocrine/metabolic

Korro Bio files in Australia to begin first-in-human study of KRRO-110 for AATD

Nov. 5, 2024
Korro Bio Inc. has announced a submission to the Australian Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) for a phase I/II study of KRRO-110 for α-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
BioWorld Science Regulatory Endocrine/metabolic Genetic/congenital Australia