Cancer

ADT-1004, a promising pan-RAS inhibitor, shows efficacy in PDAC

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) has a low 5-year survival rate of <12%. Even though KRAS is mutated in about 88% of PDACs, the KRAS G12C mutation is rare, limiting the use of KRAS G12C inhibitors. Hence, there is a need for pan-RAS inhibitors to cover the broad RAS mutation spectrum in PDAC.