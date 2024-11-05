BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Damona's α5-GABAAR-targeting PAM gains IND clearance to treat cognitive deficits in brain disorders
Neurology/psychiatric
Damona’s α5-GABAAR-targeting PAM gains IND clearance to treat cognitive deficits in brain disorders
Nov. 5, 2024
Damona Pharmaceuticals Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for DPX-101 for the treatment of cognitive deficits in brain disorders, including major depressive disorder.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Neurology/psychiatric
FDA
IND