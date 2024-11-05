BioWorld - Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Damona’s α5-GABAAR-targeting PAM gains IND clearance to treat cognitive deficits in brain disorders

Nov. 5, 2024
No Comments
Damona Pharmaceuticals Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for DPX-101 for the treatment of cognitive deficits in brain disorders, including major depressive disorder.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric FDA IND