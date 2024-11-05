BioWorld - Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Inflammatory

Hifibio Therapeutics’ BTLA agonist antibody gains US IND clearance

Nov. 5, 2024
Hifibio Therapeutics Inc. has gained IND clearance from the FDA for HFB-200604, a potentially best-in-class BTLA agonist monoclonal antibody for inflammatory and immunology diseases.
