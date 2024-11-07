BioWorld - Thursday, November 7, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Diagnostics

Radioligands targeting CAIX for molecular imaging of ccRCC

Nov. 6, 2024
No Comments
Scientists from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have reported the discovery of novel carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) radioligands for molecular imaging in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).
BioWorld Science Conferences New compound Cancer Diagnostics