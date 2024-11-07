BioWorld - Thursday, November 7, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

University of Kentucky patents mithramycin oxime derivatives

Nov. 6, 2024
No Comments
The University of Kentucky has prepared and tested mithramycin oxime derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and neurological disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents