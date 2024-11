Cancer

Nanjing Zaiming Pharmaceutical presents new SMARCA2 degradation inducers

Nanjing Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTACs) compounds comprising of E3 ubiquitin ligase cereblon (CRBN)-binding moiety coupled to probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α)-targeting moiety through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.