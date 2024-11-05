BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Japan PMDA opens second overseas office in Washington
Nov. 5, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) set up its second overseas regulatory office in Washington, four months after the drug and med-tech regulator opened its first Asia base in Bangkok, Thailand, in July 2024.
