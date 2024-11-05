BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, November 5, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Australia reimburses Vazkepa a decade after US approval
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Australia reimburses Vazkepa a decade after US approval
Nov. 5, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
For the first time, Australians have access to CSL Inc.’s Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl/Vascepa) for managing cardiovascular disease more than a decade after the drug was first approved in the U.S.
BioWorld Asia
Regulatory
Cardiovascular
Asia-Pacific
Australia
TGA