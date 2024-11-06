BioWorld - Wednesday, November 6, 2024
OSE’s IL-7 therapy hits mark in ulcerative colitis trial

Nov. 5, 2024
By Nuala Moran
OSE Therapeutics SA has reported positive data for lusvertikimab in a phase II trial in ulcerative colitis, boosting the monoclonal antibody’s prospects of becoming the first anti-interleukin-7 therapy to reach the market.
BioWorld Clinical Gastrointestinal Immune Monoclonal antibody Europe