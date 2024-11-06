BioWorld - Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Sana cuts programs, staff, as it refocuses on autoimmune assets

Nov. 5, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Extending its cash runway into 2026, Sana Biotechnology Inc. is prioritizing certain autoimmune assets and punting an oncology program and a central nervous system diseases program to a potential licensing partner or spinout company.
