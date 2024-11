Endocrine/metabolic

Blocking CGRP in endometriosis: two birds with one stone?

Researchers at Harvard Medical School have found that blocking the neuron-released peptide CGRP decreases pain sensitivity and reduces lesion size in endometriosis. Endometriosis is a painful, steroid-dependent inflammatory condition in which tissue similar to that of the endometrial lining grows and establishes outside the uterine mucosa.