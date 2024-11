Cancer

BCR-ABL inhibitors differ in effect on platelet function

More than 95% of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and 20%-30% of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients express the fusion protein BCR-ABL1. The first-generation ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Gleevec (imatinib) has significantly enhanced the prognosis of CML patients.