BioWorld - Thursday, November 7, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Voronoi discloses new EGFR mutant inhibitors

Nov. 7, 2024
No Comments
Voronoi Inc. has discovered EGFR (Leu858Arg/Thr790Met/Cys797Ser triple mutant) and EGFR (del19/Thr790Met/Cys797Ser triple mutant) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents