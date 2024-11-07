BioWorld - Thursday, November 7, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Neushen Therapeutics patents 5-HT2A receptor agonists

Nov. 7, 2024
Neushen Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of depression, schizophrenia, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
