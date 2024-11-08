BioWorld - Friday, November 8, 2024
Belief Biomed’s gene therapy for DMD designated orphan drug in US

Nov. 8, 2024
Belief Biomed Inc.’s gene therapy drug BBM-D101 has been awarded U.S. orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations by the FDA for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
