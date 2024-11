Cancer

First-in-class dual-payload anti-HER2 agent presented

Anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have proven effective in multiple tumor types. However, between 64% and 85% of HER2+ breast and gastric cancer patients retain HER2 expression after treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-Dxd), which includes a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload.