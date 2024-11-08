BioWorld - Friday, November 8, 2024
Infection

Tonix presents new data on TNX-801 mpox vaccine

Nov. 8, 2024
Modified vaccinia Ankara immunization in nonhuman primate models of lethal mpox virus infection, although effective to some extent, has been linked to breakthrough lesions and throat swab viremia.
