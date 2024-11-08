BioWorld - Friday, November 8, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Nettargets synthesizes SETDB1 inhibitors

Nov. 8, 2024
No Comments
A Nettargets Inc. patent describes histone-lysine N-methyltransferase SETDB1 (KIAA0067, KMT1E) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents