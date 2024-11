Hematologic

Hepaitech (Beijing) Biopharma Technology reports new MRGPRX4 inhibitors

Work at Hepaitech (Beijing) Biopharma Technology Co. Ltd. has led to the identification of Mas-related G-protein coupled receptor member X4 (MRGPRX4; SNSR5; SNSR6) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of anemia, fungal infections, HIV infections, renal disorders, liver diseases, psoriasis, pruritus and urticaria, among others.