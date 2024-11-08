BioWorld - Friday, November 8, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center synthesizes eponemycin analogues

Nov. 8, 2024
No Comments
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has patented eponemycin analogues acting as proteasome inhibitors and thus potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents