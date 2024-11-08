BioWorld - Friday, November 8, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

PARP-1 inhibitors detailed in Wigen Biomedicine Technology patent

Nov. 8, 2024
No Comments
Wigen Biomedicine Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has synthesized new poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents