Two to Tango: Brain cancer drugs go further into development

In a pipeline shakeup, Tango Therapeutics Inc. has halted enrollment in a phase I/II study in order to push two other brain cancer drugs into development. TNG-908 had success in treating non-CNS solid tumors such as non-small-cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer but missed the minimum pharmacokinetic exposure in clinical efficacy for treating glioblastoma.