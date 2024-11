Celltrion unveils two new preclinical antibody-drug conjugates

Celltrion Inc. posted preclinical study results of two new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates – CT-P70 and CT-P71 – at the World ADC 2024 conference in San Diego Nov. 6, with plans to move the assets into clinical trials. Poster presentations of both ADC candidates “drew significant attention from the attendees” at the oncology meeting, Incheon, South Korea-based Celltrion said, while highlighting its efforts to transition from a biosimilar maker to a novel therapy developer.