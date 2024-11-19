BioWorld - Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Other news to note for November 18, 2024

Nov. 18, 2024
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Accord International Astrazeneca, Foxo Technologies, Getz Healthcare, Helius Medical, Histosonics, Igea Medical, Know Labs, Lunit, Surgibox.
