BioWorld - Tuesday, November 19, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Med-tech deal and M&A volume up from last year

Nov. 18, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech deal values hit their lowest point of 2024 in October, reaching just $15.9 million – a sharp drop from the $356.79 million recorded in September.
BioWorld MedTech Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A