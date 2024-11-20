BioWorld - Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Patents

NC State researchers file patent for wound monitoring sensors

Nov. 19, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from North Carolina State University filed for protection of miniaturized, wireless, wound-monitoring sensors that may be incorporated into swabs or wound dressings for real-time, accurate assessment of wound status.
