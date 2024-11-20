BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Patents
NC State researchers file patent for wound monitoring sensors
Nov. 19, 2024
By
Simon Kerton
Researchers from North Carolina State University filed for protection of miniaturized, wireless, wound-monitoring sensors that may be incorporated into swabs or wound dressings for real-time, accurate assessment of wound status.
