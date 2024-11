Brightheart secures FDA clearance for software to detect fetal heart defects

The U.S. FDA granted Brightheart SAS 510(k) clearance for its artificial intelligence software which helps doctors detect congenital heart defects in fetuses. The software will transform prenatal ultrasound evaluations of the fetal heart and improve the outcomes for newborns, Cécile Dupont, Brightheart’s CEO, told BioWorld.