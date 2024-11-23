BioWorld - Saturday, November 23, 2024
Other news to note for November 22, 2024

Nov. 22, 2024
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Aptar, Bico, Bioretec, Biosurfaces, Cellink, Fortimedix, Fresenius, GE Healthcare, Genedrive, Hyperfine, Ibex, Lab14, Medtronic, Mindray, Nanoscribe, Positron, Stimit, Supira Medical, Tri-State Biologic, Upbeat Cardiology Solutions.
