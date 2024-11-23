BioWorld - Saturday, November 23, 2024
Researchers develop first SDMA-based biosensor for kidney disease

Nov. 22, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Researchers developed a novel electrochemical biosensor technology capable of assessing symmetric dimethylarginine to detect early kidney disease, which could be adapted to detect other biomarkers for conditions like cancer.
