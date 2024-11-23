BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Researchers develop first SDMA-based biosensor for kidney disease
Nov. 22, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Researchers developed a novel electrochemical biosensor technology capable of assessing symmetric dimethylarginine to detect early kidney disease, which could be adapted to detect other biomarkers for conditions like cancer.
