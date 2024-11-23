BioWorld - Saturday, November 23, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Healthy.io’s app makes CKD detection a snap

Nov. 22, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Nine out of 10 people with chronic kidney disease have no idea their kidneys are impaired, largely because of a lack of routine testing for albuminuria, one of the earliest biomarker for the disease.
BioWorld MedTech Urology U.S.