Lilly bid wilts as others forge on with PD-1 in RA
Nov. 7, 2024
By
Randy Osborne
Eli Lilly and Co.’s chief scientific officer, Daniel Skovronsky, called peresolimab, the PD-1 agonist previously in the works by the firm for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a “really interesting mechanism” – but not interesting enough.
