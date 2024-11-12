BioWorld - Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shouyao Holdings describes new menin/MLL interaction inhibitors

Nov. 11, 2024
No Comments
Shouyao Holdings (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has identified menin (MEN1)/KMT2A (MLL) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents