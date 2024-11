PTC data hot as Larimar, others advance in Friedreich’s ataxia

As an array of developers push their Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) drugs along, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s recent update on its program piqued thirst for the 15-lipoxygenase inhibitor vatiquinone. Warren, N.J.-based PTC said the prespecified endpoint for two different FA long-term extension studies was met, with highly statistically significant evidence of durable treatment benefit on disease progression.