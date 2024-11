BMS gains as Abbvie’s emraclidine falls flat in schizophrenia

Abbvie Inc.’s much-hyped emraclidine, the centerpiece of its $8.7 billion buyout of Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., failed to hit its endpoints in two phase II trials in schizophrenia, sending company shares (NYSE:ABBV) down more than 12.6%, to close at 174.43, catching industry watchers by surprise and removing a potentially near-term competitor for Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s recently approved antipsychotic, Cobenfy (xanomeline-trospium).