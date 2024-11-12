BioWorld - Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Rapt scales back after zelnecirnon clinical hold

Nov. 11, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Rapt Therapeutics Inc. has decided to shut down its zelnecirnon (RPT-193) program in asthma and atopic dermatitis, causing the company’s stock (NASDAQ:RAPT) to sharply decline Nov. 11.
