Inflammatory

New ROCK2 inhibitors disclosed in Genosco patent

Nov. 13, 2024
Genosco Inc. has divulged Rho-associated protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, cardiovascular and inflammatory disorders.
