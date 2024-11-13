BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Abbisko’s pimicotinib meets endpoints in phase III
Nov. 12, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd.’s colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor inhibitor, pimicotinib, met both primary and secondary endpoints in the phase III Maneuver global study evaluating pimicotinib for treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor.
