BioWorld - Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Abbisko’s pimicotinib meets endpoints in phase III

Nov. 12, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd.’s colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor inhibitor, pimicotinib, met both primary and secondary endpoints in the phase III Maneuver global study evaluating pimicotinib for treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Clinical Cancer Small molecule Asia-Pacific China NMPA