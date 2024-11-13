BioWorld - Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Biopharma financings October 2024

Biopharma IPOs raise nearly $1B in October from 5 public debuts

Nov. 12, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
Biopharma financing continued to excel through the first 10 months of 2024, reaching $93.64 billion, a 53% increase from $61.04 billion during the same period in 2023.
