Alteogen draws Daiichi in $300M pact for subcutaneous Enhertu

Alteogen Inc. scored another deal for its human recombinant enzyme, ALT-B4, on Nov. 8, reeling in Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. in a potential $300 million deal including $20 million up front and up to $280 million in milestone payments, along with royalties based on net sales.