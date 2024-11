Menin suits? Syndax’s revumenib phase II win in AML measured

The competitive menin-inhibitor space chalked further data from Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., which disclosed positive top-line results from the pivotal phase II portion of the Augment-101 study, designed to test oral small-molecule revumenib for safety and efficacy. But shares of the firm (NASDAQ:SNDX) closed Nov. 12 at $16.21, down $5.57, or 26%, after the Augment-101 numbers were disclosed.