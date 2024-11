Alentis adds $181M in series D for Claudin-1-focused ADC trials

Alentis Therapeutics SA is poised to expand its reach in Claudin-1 biology, after closing a $181.4 million series D that will fund phase I/II trials of two antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting the transmembrane protein, which is overexpressed on a number of squamous cell tumors.