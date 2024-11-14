BioWorld - Thursday, November 14, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Bolt presents immune-stimulating antibody-drug conjugate

Nov. 14, 2024
No Comments
Claudin (CLDN) 18.2 is a transmembrane tight junction protein overexpressed in multiple cancers, including gastric, esophageal and pancreatic cancers.
BioWorld Science Conferences Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology