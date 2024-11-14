BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Women's health
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, November 14, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Bolt presents immune-stimulating antibody-drug conjugate
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
Bolt presents immune-stimulating antibody-drug conjugate
Nov. 14, 2024
No Comments
Claudin (CLDN) 18.2 is a transmembrane tight junction protein overexpressed in multiple cancers, including gastric, esophageal and pancreatic cancers.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Immuno-oncology