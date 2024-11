Cancer

Potent, selective ENNP1 inhibitor with robust antitumor effects

ENPP1 contributes to establishing an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment by blocking the cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS)-stimulator of interferon genes (STING) signaling, which is critical in antitumor immunity. The inhibition of ENPP1 is an emerging strategy under exploration for cancer immunotherapy.