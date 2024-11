Cancer

MD Biopharm describes new HPK1 and MLK3 inhibitors

MD Biopharm Co. Ltd. has identified compounds acting as mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase kinase 11 (MAP3K11; MLK3) and kinase 1 (MAP4K1; HPK1; MEKKK1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, viral infection, Parkinson’s disease, nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH) and tuberculosis.