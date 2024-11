Neurology/psychiatric

Vesalius-GSK $650M pact: Targeting Parkinson’s root causes

More than two years since emerging from stealth, Vesalius Therapeutics Inc. signed its first major pharma deal with GSK plc. Worth up to $650 million and possibly more if an option is exercised, the multitarget alliance aims to discover and develop novel treatments for Parkinson’s disease and another neurodegenerative indication.